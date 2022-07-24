Notice of Public Hearing

The following items will be considered by the Mayor and City Council at a
public hearing on Monday August 8, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the Roswell City
Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. RZ 20215342 & CV 20215343 – 1340 WOODSTOCK ROAD &
11450 BOWEN ROAD
The Applicant, Track West Partners, is requesting a rezoning
from CIV (Civic) to PV (Parkway Village) with the following
concurrent variances at 1340 Woodstock Road and 11450 Bowen
Road, Land Lot: 182.
1. Placement of a drive-thru within the build-to-zone
2. Reduce the Build-to-zone requirement for the minimum
percentage of lot width along Bowen Road
3. Reduce the Build-to-zone requirement for the minimum
percentage of lot width along Woodstock Road.
4. Reduce the building setback along Woodstock Road from 50
feet to 40 feet.
5. To allow parking within the 50 foot setback along Woodstock
Road.
6. To allow more than 8 parking spaces between landscape
islands in a row of 9 and a row of 11 in two specific locations.
b. RZ20220699 / CU20220700 – 342, 334, & 0 Jones Drive
The applicant, Polara Capital, is requesting a rezoning from RS-12
(Single Family Suburban) & CIV (Civic) to RX (Residential Mixed
Use) with a conditional use for Single family residential. Land Lot 417.
c. RC 20221699- 340 Atlanta Street, 342, 334, & 0 Jones Drive
The applicant, AEC, Inc, is requesting the issuance of a Metropolitan
River Protection Act (MRPA) certificate for construction of single
family homes within the Chattahoochee River Corridor. Land Lot: 417
d. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT (1st Reading)
Text Amendment to the Unified Development Code to Section
9.7.20 - Parking, On-Site.
e. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT ( 1st reading)
Text amendment to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to Section
10.3, Signs and Section 14.2, Defined Terms.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred
fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &
Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or
planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.