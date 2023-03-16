 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

april 12 mimosa hall

a. Mimosa Hall – 127 Bulloch Avenue

The applicant, City of Roswell, is requesting a landmark museum

building designation; Land Lot 384.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.