Notice of Public Hearing

The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. Mimosa Hall – 127 Bulloch Avenue
The applicant, City of Roswell, is requesting a landmark museum
building designation; Land Lot 384.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.