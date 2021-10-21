City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Petition No. BZA 20214190

Petitioner: George Green

Location: 30 Green Chase Ct.

Land Lot: 1229

Request: Stream Buffer Variance

Public Hearing: Board of Zoning Appeals- November 9, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: ROSWELL CITY HALL

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

38 HILL STREET, ROSWELL, GA

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 641-3774. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

Michael Fischer - Interim City Administrator

Lori Henry - Mayor

