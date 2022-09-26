Notice of Public Hearing

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. BZA20223605 – 1073 Alpharetta Street The applicant, Mattis Partners LLC, is requesting a variance to UDC Section 10.3.13 regarding placement and number of projecting signs; land lot 412.
b. BZA20223671 – 1015 Old Roswell Road The applicant, St. David’s Episcopal Church, is requesting a variance to UDC Section 10.3.16 regarding allowance for second ground sign; land lot 523.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.