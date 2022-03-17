 Skip to main content
Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time April 19, 2022

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

A. V22-07, 4060 Felton Circle

Request(s):

• To reduce the side yard setback from 10 feet to 8 feet for an existing detached garage.

(Article XIX - Crabapple Form-Based Code, Article 5, Table 10, (f.3))

B. V22-08, 13424 Hipworth Road

Request(s):

• To encroach into the 75-foot impervious setback for a proposed pool and pool deck.

(Sec. 20-426(1) (2)).