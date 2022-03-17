City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time April 19, 2022
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
A. V22-07, 4060 Felton Circle
Request(s):
• To reduce the side yard setback from 10 feet to 8 feet for an existing detached garage.
(Article XIX - Crabapple Form-Based Code, Article 5, Table 10, (f.3))
B. V22-08, 13424 Hipworth Road
Request(s):
• To encroach into the 75-foot impervious setback for a proposed pool and pool deck.
(Sec. 20-426(1) (2)).