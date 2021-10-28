CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, November 4, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, November 15, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. Z-21-08/CU-21-11 Mayfair on Main/217 South Main Street

Consideration of a rezoning from C-2 (General Commercial) to DT-MU (Downtown Mixed-Use) and a conditional use to increase the density above 10 dwelling units per acre to allow for the construction of 13 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes and 11 ‘For-Sale’ townhome units in the Downtown. The property is located at 217 South Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 694, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

