CITY OF ROSWELL
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia.
a. HPC20230266 – 1023 Alpharetta Street
The applicant, Ross Kirby, is requesting new construction of Jewel Box buildings; Land Lot 412.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, (770) 817-6720 or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.