City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Petition No. BZA 20214331
Petitioner: Laura Nix
Location: 1335 Old Riverside Rd.
Land Lot: 574
Request: Stream Buffer Variance
Public Hearing: Board of Zoning Appeals- November 9, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: ROSWELL CITY HALL
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
38 HILL STREET, ROSWELL, GA
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 641-3774. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.
Michael Fischer - Interim City Administrator
Lori Henry - Mayor
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.