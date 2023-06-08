CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, July 13, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, July 24, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- a. Z-23-07/V-23-12 Davis Drive Tract TPG
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow for the construction of 85 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 8.6 acres in the North Point Overlay. A rezoning is requested from L-I (Light-Industrial) to R-10M (Dwelling, ‘For-Rent’ or ‘For-Sale’, Residential). Variances are requested to reduce minimum lot width, reduce undisturbed buffers, increase maximum front setback, allow required parking to be uncovered, amend block requirements, allow dead end streets, eliminate stub out streets, and allow encroachment into the Georgia 400 tree buffer. The property is located at 0 Davis Drive and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 638, 639 & 654, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
- b. CU-23-03 Brandedmed Rx/4150 Old Milton Parkway
Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Drug Store (Pharmacy)’ in a 1,900 square foot suite in an existing shopping center for Brandedmed Rx. The property is located at 4150 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 113 & 114, and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 90, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
- c. CLUP-23-02/Z-23-06/V-23-07 North Main Street Townhomes
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning, and variances to allow for the construction of 16 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 2.28 acres. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Commercial’ to ‘High Density Residential’ and a rezoning is requested from C-2 (General Commercial) to R-8A/D (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Attached/Detached Residential). Variances are requested to reduce setbacks and reduce undisturbed buffers. The property is located at 0 State Highway 9 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1124, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.