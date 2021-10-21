Notice of Public Hearing

Petitioner: Fredrick White / Verizon

Location: 10325 Turner Road & Old Alabama Connector

Type: RZ 20213974/ CU 20213975

Land Lots: 737 & 738

Request: Rezoning From OP (Office Park) To CIV (Civic) & Conditional Use For A Major Utility Facility For Office Use And To House Telecommunications Equipment.

Public Hearings: Neighborhood Meeting

Room 220

October 14, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Hearing before Planning Commission,

Council Chambers

November 16, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Hearing before Mayor and Council,

Council Chambers

December 13, 2021- 7:00 PM

Place: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia 30075

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within two (2) years immediately preceding the filing of this request, and who desire to appear at the public hearings in opposition to the application, shall, at least five (5) days prior to the hearing, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney, 38 Hill St.

The complete application is on file for public view at the Roswell Planning and Zoning Division,

38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, (770) 817-6720. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

Michael Fischer - Interim City Administrator 

Lori Henry - Mayor

Load comments