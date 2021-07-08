CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the City Council on Monday, August 2, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-21-05/V-21-13 Morrison Park/The Mix
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow a mixed-use development on 24.76 acres, consisting of 144 townhomes, 37 single-family detached lots and 41,900 square feet of retail/restaurant use. A rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) to MU (Mixed Use). Variances are requested to reduce the minimum lot size in the MU district from 25 acres to 24.76 acres, to remove the minimum percentage of office in the MU district, and to vary streetscape regulations along Haynes Bridge Road, Morrison Parkway and new internal streets. The property is located at 11500 Haynes Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 745 & 746, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
