CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, June 9, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 27, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-21-11/V-22-17 Bridge Road Holdings, LLC
Consideration of a master plan amendment and variance to add a 2.45-acre property to the Preston Ridge Master Plan Pod M to allow for a 2-story, 19,000 square foot retail and medical office building and a 1-story, 1,950 square foot medical office building. A variance is requested to reduce parking. The property is located at 0 Old Milton Parkway and 11505 Morris Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 855 & 856, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.