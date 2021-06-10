CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, July 1, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, July 19, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-21-13 UDC Text Amendments – Supplementary Regulations Accessory Backyard Chickens Located in Residential Zoning Districts
Consideration of a text amendment to Unified Development Code (UDC) Subsection 2.3.3(C) Uses Customarily Accessory to Dwellings Located in Residential Zoning Districts, to add regulations allowing backyard chickens as an accessory use on minimum one (1) acre properties.
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, July 1, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, July 26, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
b. Z-21-06/V-21-17 Kimball 154
Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for a 3-story, 120,000 square foot office building and re-use of 2 existing buildings for office use and amenities on 4.44 acres. A rezoning is requested from SU (Special Use) to O-P (Office-Professional). Variances are requested to reduce parking, increase lot coverage, reduce front building setback, increase building height and reduce minimum driveway separation. The property is located at 154 Kimball Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 801, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. CU-21-07 Far East Beauty/1115 Upper Hembree Road
Consideration of a conditional use to allow ‘Spa Services’ in a 2,576 square foot suite. A conditional use is requested to allow ‘Spa Services’ for Far East Beauty. The property is located at 1115 Upper Hembree Road, Suite A and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 550, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, July 19, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-21-12 Kimball Bridge Road Abandonment
Consideration of a request to abandon remnant right-of-way associated with Kimball Bridge Road. The property is legally described as being located in Land Lot 801, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, July 26, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
d. E-21-04 Windward Park Sign Exception
Consideration of a sign exception to allow an additional project monument sign on Windward Parkway for the Windward Park mixed-use development and to reduce the monument sign setback from the road. The property is located at 5785 Windward Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1112, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
e. V-21-18 Edwards/91 John Christopher Stream Buffer Variance
Consideration of a variance to allow a stream buffer encroachment on a single-family detached lot for a new residence. The property is located at 91 John Christopher Drive and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1182 & 1183, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.