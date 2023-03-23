 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

The following item will be considered by the Mayor and City Council at

a public hearing on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. PV 20230497 – 260 East Crossville Road

The applicant, Michael Ray, is requesting a modification to zoning

conditions at 260 East Crossville Road, Land Lot: 431.

b. UDC Text Amendment

This is a text amendment to the Unified Development Code

regarding changes that the State of Georgia has made to the Zoning Procedures Law.(1st Reading)

c. UDC Text Amendment

An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding

section 10.2.10, Screening Walls and Fences. (1st Reading)

d. UDC Text Amendment

An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code regarding

the distance requirement for a Carriage House in UDC sections

3.2.6, 4.3.3 and 5.3.4. (1st Reading)

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two

hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign

contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City

Attorney.