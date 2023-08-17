CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, September 7, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, September 18, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-23-08/V-23-13 10355 Waters Road Tract
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow for the construction of 3 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on 1.5 acres. A rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) and a variance is requested to reduce the front setback from 65’ to 50’ and to reduce the rear setback from 30’ to 25’. The property is located at 10355 Waters Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 35 & 36, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. Z-23-09/V-23-15 2325 Old Milton Parkway Tract
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow for the construction of 24 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 4.9 acres. A rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) and R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work). Variances are requested to reduce stream buffers, modify streetscape standards and reduce landscape strips. The property is located at 2325 Old Milton Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land
Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. PH-23-11 Unified Development Code (UDC) Text Amendments – Signs, Parking, Multi-Use Trails, Downtown Architecture and Tree Preservation
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code (UDC). Amend Section 2.3 Supplementary Regulations to address fence and wall regulations along multiuse trails. Amend Section 2.5 Parking and Loading to address the different levels of electric vehicle charging stations. Amend Section 2.6 Signs to prohibit face illuminated channel letter signs, require master sign plans for all commercial shopping centers and extend time period for banner signs for new businesses after DRB submittal. Amend Section 3.2 Tree Conservation, Landscape and Buffer Requirements to remove pines as a specimen or tree of quality and to allow homeowner’s associations to review certain requests for tree removal within the front yard. Amend Section 3.5 Installation of Street to add regulations pertaining to the installation of multi-use trails. Amend Appendix A: Alpharetta Downtown Code, Section 2.8 Building Design to address applicability of architectural style requirements.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, September 18, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
d. PH-23-12 Gated Subdivision/1580 Mayfield Road
Consideration of a public hearing to allow a 5-lot subdivision to be gated. Unified Development Code (UDC) Subsection 3.5.6 Gated subdivisions/private streets requires that requests for gated subdivisions be considered at a public hearing by City Council. The property is located at 1580 Mayfield Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1057 & 1104, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
e. PH-23-15 McCoy Way Road Abandonment
Consideration of request to abandon a remnant portion of McCoy Way. The property is located adjacent to 12200 McCoy Way and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1244, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia. The following items will be considered by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday, September 21, 2023 commencing at 5:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
f. V-23-16 265 Dania Drive
Consideration of a variance to allow for a tear down and rebuild of a single-family detached home on 1.02 acres. A variance is requested to Unified Development Code (UDC) Subsection 2.2.1(D) AG agriculture, District Regulations to reduce the side setback from 25’ to 12.5’ and to reduce the front setback from 100’ to 50’. The property is located at 265 Dania Drive and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1177, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
g. V-23-18 1060 Gramercy Lane
Consideration of a variance to allow for a swimming pool on a single-family residential lot. A variance is requested to Unified Development Code (UDC) Subsection 2.3.3(B) Accessory Uses and Structures, Swimming Pools to reduce the rear setback from 20’ to 11.5’. The property is located at 1060 Gramercy Lane and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1202 & 1203, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department.