CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, April 14, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 18, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-21-11 Bridge Road Holdings, LLC
Consideration of a master plan amendment to add a 2.45-acre property to the Preston Ridge Master Plan Pod M to allow for a 2-story, 19,000 square foot retail and medical office building and a 1-story, 1,950 square foot medical office building. The property is located at 0 Old Milton Parkway and 11505 Morris Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 855 & 856, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 25, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
b. Z-22-02/V-22-08 116 & 126 North Main Street
Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for 2, 4-story mixed-use buildings on 1.43 acres. The mix of uses includes 32,000 square feet of office, 4,000 square feet of retail, 8,000 square feet of restaurant and 4 ‘For-Sale’ condominium units. A rezoning is requested from C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial) to DT-MU (Downtown Mixed Use) and variances are requested to reduce setbacks for a dumpster enclosure and to eliminate stream buffers. The property is located at 0 Christine Drive and 116/126 North Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1252, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. Z-22-03/V-22-02 Toll Brothers/Kimball Bridge Road
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow for a 43-lot ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached subdivision on 22.7 acres. A rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to R-15 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) and variances are requested to reduce the front setback on interior roads and reduce the setback along Kimball Bridge Road. The property is located at 0 Kimball Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 93, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
d. E-22-01 Founders Hall/63 South Main Street Parking Special Exception
Consideration of a parking special exception to allow approximately six (6) to thirteen (13) off-site parking spaces on an adjacent property in order to satisfy minimum parking requirements. The property is located at 63 South Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1269, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
e. CLUP-21-06/Z-21-10/PH-21-20/V-22-04 Alcovy Estates/Haynes Bridge Road
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning, public hearing, and variance to allow 10 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes, 4 ‘For-Sale’ semi-detached units, and 5 ‘For-Sale’ townhome units on 2.84 acres. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested on a portion of the property from ‘Medium Density Residential’ to ‘Downtown Residential Density’ and a rezoning is requested from C-2 (General Commercial) and R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-R (Downtown Residential). A public hearing is requested to bring the Haynes Bridge Road property into the Downtown Overlay. Variances are requested to reduce an undisturbed buffer and modify streetscape standards. The property is located at 0 Haynes Bridge Road and 340/350/360 Jon Scott Drive and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 696 & 747, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 18, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
f. PH-22-01 380 Milton Avenue/Change of Condition
Consideration of a change to conditions of zoning in order to re-combine 2 lots into 1 lot to allow for 1 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached home on 0.63 acres in the Downtown Overlay. The property is located at 380 Milton Avenue and 14 Nathan Circle and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1271, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 25, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
g. V-22-09 Kimball 154 Waiting Period Variance
Consideration of a variance to reduce the waiting period for City Council consideration of a public hearing request on the same property from 12 to 6 months. The property is located at 154 Kimball Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 801 & 804, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
h. PH-22-05/V-22-06 Kimball 154 Change of Condition & Variance
Consideration of a change to conditions of zoning and variance in order to allow 2 additional levels of parking deck. A variance is requested to reduce the rear setback from 15’ to 5’. The property is located at 154 Kimball Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 801 & 804, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.