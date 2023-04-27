NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council of Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
ZBA 23-06, 5237 Tilly Mill Road: Variance from Sec. 27-267 to allow a fence exceeding 4 feet in height in a street yard.
ZBA 23-08, 4947 Mill Brook Drive: Variance from Sec. 16-78 to allow a fence to encroach into the 75-foot stream buffer.
ZBA 23-09, 4537 Chamblee Dunwoody Road: Variance from Sec. 27-202 to allow an increase in parking spaces from 28 spaces to 44 spaces.
Should you have any questions or comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Members of the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with the staff in advance of the Public Hearing if they have questions or are unfamiliar with the process. The staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.