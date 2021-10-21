City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Petition No: HPC20212088

Petitioner: Jay Bauch

Location: 1105 Canton Street

Land Lot: 412

Request: Alterations to Existing Structure

Public Hearing: Historic Preservation Commission

November 10, 2021 – 6 p.m.

Location: ROSWELL CITY HALL

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

38 HILL STREET, ROSWELL, GA

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or

Contact planning&zoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

Michael Fischer -  Interim City Administrator

Lori Henry - Mayor

Load comments