CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, February 3, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 28, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. CLUP-21-06/Z-21-10/PH-21-20 Alcovy/Haynes Bridge Road
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning and public hearing to allow for 8 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on 1.5 acres in the Downtown Overlay. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Medium Density Residential’ to ‘Downtown Residential Density’ and a rezoning from C-2 (General Commercial) to DT-R (Downtown Residential). A public hearing is requested to bring the subject property into the Downtown Overlay. The property is located at 0 Haynes Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 747, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. Z-21-11 Alcovy/Jon Scott Drive
Consideration of a rezoning to allow for 8 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes and 2 ‘For-Sale’ semi-detached units on 1.33 acres in the Downtown Overlay. A rezoning is requested from R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-R (Downtown Residential). The property is located at 340, 350 and 360 Jon Scott Drive and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 696, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, February 3, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 21, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
c. CU-21-16/V-21-34 Custom Pools of Atlanta/711 North Main Street
Consideration of a conditional use and variance to allow a ‘Contractor’s Office with Outdoor Storage’ for Custom Pools of Atlanta. Variances are requested to reduce an undisturbed buffer and landscape strip. The property is located at 711 North Main Street (Highway 9) and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1123, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 7, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
d. Z-20-05/CU-20-09/V-20-14 Alcovy Condominiums 82/92 Thompson Street
Consideration of a rezoning from O-P (Office-Professional) and R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) to allow for the construction of 12 ‘For-Sale’ condominium units on 1.13 acres in the Downtown. A conditional use is requested to increase the residential density above 8 dwelling units per acre and a variance to allow a stream buffer encroachment. The property is located at 82 and 92 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 21, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
e. V-21-33 Citgo/174 North Main Street Variance
Consideration of a variance to eliminate the 10’ landscape strip along North Main Street. The property is located at 174 North Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1252, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
