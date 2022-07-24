Notice of Public Hearing

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. BZA20222912 – 63 GOULDING PLACE The applicant, Chris Koke, is requesting a stream buffer variance; land lot 387. The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com