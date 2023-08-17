NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody City Council will meet Monday September 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:
Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody for Chapter 27, including Sec. 27-72, Sec. 27-104, Sec. 27-107B, and other sections, the general purpose of which is to amend zoning regulations and procedures for drive-through facilities.
Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody for Chapter 16, including Sec. 16-79, the general purpose of which is to update the list of exempt activities in the stream buffers, in accordance with state law.
Should you have any questions or comments, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.