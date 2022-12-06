 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT

Case No. U22-04

Location: 3000 Heritage Walk, Suite 301

Existing Zoning: T5 (Crabapple FBC)

Applicant: Sometheme Weddings & Events, LLC

Request: Use Permit for “Assembly Hall/Indoor Auditorium” (Sec. 64-1846) not to exceed 150 attendees within 4,000 square feet on the third floor of the building.

public hearing u22-04

 

Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Design Review Board (DRB)

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Planning Commission Meeting

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, March 6, 2023

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540