Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT
Case No. U22-04
Location: 3000 Heritage Walk, Suite 301
Existing Zoning: T5 (Crabapple FBC)
Applicant: Sometheme Weddings & Events, LLC
Request: Use Permit for “Assembly Hall/Indoor Auditorium” (Sec. 64-1846) not to exceed 150 attendees within 4,000 square feet on the third floor of the building.
Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Design Review Board (DRB)
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, March 6, 2023
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540