CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, August 5, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, August 23, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-21-05/CU-21-10 George Animal Hospital/Windward Pod 4
Consideration of a master plan amendment and conditional use to allow an ‘Animal Hospital, Small Animal’ in a 2,600 square foot suite in the Market Forest strip center. A master plan amendment is requested to add ‘Animal Hospital, Small Animal’ to Pod 4 of the Windward Master Plan and a conditional use is requested to allow an animal hospital business owned by Erin George. The property is located at 6195 Windward Parkway, Suite 109 and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1048 and 1107, 2nd District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. MP-21-04 Adora Day Care Center/KB 400 Master Plan
Consideration of a master plan amendment to add ‘Day Care Center’ as a permitted use in Pod B of the KB 400 Master Plan. The property is located at 5750 North Point Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 808, 2nd District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. CU-21-09 Alpharetta Liquor & Wine/11380 State Bridge Road
Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Liquor Store’ for Alpharetta Liquor & Wine in a 4,960 square foot suite located in a new strip center. The property is located at 11380 State Bridge Road, Suites 130, 140 & 150 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 129, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, August 5, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, August 16, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
d. MP-21-01/V-21-04 The Bailey/Northwinds
Consideration of a master plan amendment and variance to allow a 156,400 square foot wellness center, 53,000 square foot of office use, a 100-room boutique hotel, and 24,700 square feet of retail/restaurant use on 4.72 acres. A master plan amendment to the Northwinds Master Plan is requested to amend development standards, such as building setbacks, building heights and building coverage. A variance is requested to increase the maximum impervious area in the O-I district. The property is located at 2650 Northwinds Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 799, 805 and 806, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
e. Z-21-06/V-21-17 Kimball 154
Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for a 3-story, 120,000 square foot office building and re-use of 2 existing buildings for office use and amenities on 4.44 acres. A rezoning is requested from SU (Special Use) to O-P (Office-Professional). Variances are requested to reduce parking, increase lot coverage, reduce front building setback, increase building height and reduce minimum driveway separation. The property is located at 154 Kimball Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 801, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, August 23, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
f. PH-21-15 Lakeview/TPA
Consideration of a change to previous conditions of zoning to increase the height of the ‘For-Sale’ townhomes from 3 stories to 4 stories and to increase the height of the ‘For-Rent’ building from 4 stories to 5 stories. The property is located at the southwest corner of Haynes Bridge Road and Lakeview Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 744, 745, 752 & 753, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
