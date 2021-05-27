NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of O.C.G.A. § 36 60 13(g), as amended, a public hearing will be held during the City of Dunwoody City Council work session meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. on June 14, 2021, in the City of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, regarding the financing of the acquisition of land for the City of Dunwoody for parks and recreation purposes (the “Project”). The Project will be financed pursuant to either a Lease-Purchase Agreement or an Installment Sale Agreement (the “Financing Agreement”) between the Georgia Municipal Association, Inc., as lessor/seller and the City of Dunwoody, Georgia, as lessee/purchaser.

All persons residing in the City of Dunwoody having questions concerning, or views on, the proposed financing of the Project or the Financing Agreement may appear and be heard at said public hearing.

MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA

