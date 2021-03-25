City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time April 20, 2021

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V21-06, 810 Guardian Court

Request(s):

• To allow an accessory structure to encroach into the rear yard setback (Sec. 64-416,(i)). To remove a condition set in the case V20-15 approving the encroachment with conditions.

b. V21-07, 15785 Burdette Court

Request(s):

To allow an accessory structure to encroach into the rear yard setback (Sec. 64-416,(i)).

c. V21-08, 120 Dorris Road

Request(s):

• To allow an accessory structure to be constructed in the front yard. (Sec. 64-416 (i))

