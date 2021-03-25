City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time April 20, 2021
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V21-06, 810 Guardian Court
Request(s):
• To allow an accessory structure to encroach into the rear yard setback (Sec. 64-416,(i)). To remove a condition set in the case V20-15 approving the encroachment with conditions.
b. V21-07, 15785 Burdette Court
Request(s):
To allow an accessory structure to encroach into the rear yard setback (Sec. 64-416,(i)).
c. V21-08, 120 Dorris Road
Request(s):
• To allow an accessory structure to be constructed in the front yard. (Sec. 64-416 (i))
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.