Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE

district at mayfield

RZ23-01 – Article XIX Crabapple Form Based Code as it relates to possible amendments related to the District at Mayfield and other related topics of the Crabapple Form Based Code

Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

Planning Commission Meeting

Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

Design Review Board Meeting (Courtesy Review)

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, June 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540