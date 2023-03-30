Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE
RZ23-01 – Article XIX Crabapple Form Based Code as it relates to possible amendments related to the District at Mayfield and other related topics of the Crabapple Form Based Code
Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.
Design Review Board Meeting (Courtesy Review)
Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, June 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540