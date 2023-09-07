CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, September 25, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. V-23-21 Thompson Street Park – Waiting Period Variance
Consideration of a variance to reduce the waiting period for City Council consideration of a public hearing request on the same property from twelve (12) to six (6) months. The property is located at 132 Brook Street and 51 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. PH-23-18 Thompson Street Park – Change of Condition
Consideration of a public hearing to change conditions of zoning to modify home elevations to allow the rear homes to be 3 stories. The property is located at 132 Brook Street and 51 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday, October 12, 2023 commencing at 3:00 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-23-17 Earl Wood House – Certificate of Appropriateness
Consideration of a Certificate of Appropriateness to allow for restoration, building addition, and residential accessory structures for the Earl Wood House. The property is located at 531 State Highway 9 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 645, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. PH-23-19 Gardner House – Certificate of Appropriateness
Consideration of a Certificate of Appropriateness to allow for restoration, building addition, and residential accessory structures for the Gardner House. The property is located at 133 Cumming Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1253 & 1254, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.