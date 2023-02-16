City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor
The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. HPC 20230428/ HPC 20230456 – 1083 Fraser Street
The applicant, DSM Real Estate Partners, LLC, is requesting
approval for Demolition and Site Development; Land Lot 426.
b. HPC 20230266 – 1023-1047 Alpharetta Street
The applicant, Southern Post, is requesting approval for the
addition of Jewel Box buildings; Land Lot 412.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com