CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REZONING AND USE PERMITS/CONCURRENT VARIANCES AND TEXT AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 64 (ZONING)

RZ21-05 - Sec. 64-Article XIX Crabapple Form Based Code, 6-1 Definitions, Table 9 (As it relates to breweries/distilleries)

RZ21-06 - Sec. 64-Article XX Deerfield Form Based Code, 6-1 Definitions, Table 10 (As it relates to breweries/distilleries)

Case No. RZ21-07

Location: 14140 Freemanville Road

Existing Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural)

Proposed Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan)

Applicant: Vio Hodis

Request: To rezone from AG-1 to CUP (Community Unit Plan) on 9.079 acres to develop a six (6) lot single family residential subdivision.

Case Nos. U21-01/VC21-03, U21-02, U21-03/U21-04

Location: 2105 Bethany Way (containing multiple parcels for a total of 18.07 acres within the 2nd District 2nd Section, Land Lot 892)

Applicant: The PFAJ Revocable Trust

Requests:

U21-01/VC21-03 – Request a Use Permit for “Agricultural Related Activities”, Sec. 64-1797 and a two-part concurrent variance to 1) allow the existing parking areas, wood pavilion, horse arenas, and driveways within the 100-foot activity setback (Sec. 64-1797 (d)) and 2) to allow the structures housing animals to be located within 100 feet of a property line (Sec. 64-1797 (e)).

U21-02 – Request a Use Permit for Rural Event Facility, Sec. 64-1842

U21-03/VC21-04 – Request a Use Permit for Festivals or Events, Indoor/Outdoor, Sec. 64-1812 and the following 7-part concurrent variance to 1) To delete the requirement for an eight-foot-high 100-percent opaque fence adjacent to residential districts or AG-1 Districts used for single-family dwellings Sec. 64-1812 (b)(2); 2) to allow the existing parking within the 100 feet from a residential district or AG-1 districts used for single family dwellings; 3) to eliminate the three-year period from the date of the city council’s approval; 4) to allow the 10-foot wide strip along all public streets to be planted with the existing landscaping/vegetation along Bethany Way and Hopewell Road (Sec 64-1142(a)(1)); 5) to reduce or eliminate the 75-foot wide undisturbed buffer or alternative screening design, with a ten-foot improvement setback adjacent to all AG-1 zoning districts where existing structures, driveways, activity areas, and parking are shown on the site plan; 6) to eliminate sidewalks along Bethany Way and Hopewell Road (Sec. 64-1142 (e)); and 7) to allow for a lighting plan without light pole installation (Sec. 64-1142 (f)).

Public Hearing: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

