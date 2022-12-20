THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Mayor and City Council will meet on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody for Chapter 20 Signs (Articles II through VII).
Should you have any questions, comments, or would like to view the amendment and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.