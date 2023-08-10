 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

City of Milton

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time September 19, 2023

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variance(s)

a. V23-13, 13240 New Providence Road

Request:

• To allow an existing accessory structure horse run shed to remain in front of the primary single-family home. (Sec. 64-416(i))

b. V23-14, 13790 Birmingham Highway

Request:

• To allow a proposed home addition to encroach the 25-foot side setback requirement by 6-feet on the eastern side of the property. (Sec. 64-416(c)(1))

c. V23-15, 14745 Wood Road

Request(s):

Part 1: To allow an existing barn to encroach into the 100-foot building setback for housing animals by 98.9 feet toward the northern side property line, and 77.6 feet toward the rear property line. (Sec. 64-415, (a) (4) a))

Part 2: To allow an existing accessory structure shed to encroach the 25-foot side setback on the northern side of the property by 20.8 feet (Sec. 64-416(c)(1)), and encroach the 50-foot rear setback by 45.9 feet. (Sec. 64-416(d))

Part 3: To allow an existing accessory structure shed to encroach the 25-foot side setback requirement by 19.3 feet on northern side of the property. (Sec. 64-416(c)(1))