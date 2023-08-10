City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time September 19, 2023
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variance(s)
a. V23-13, 13240 New Providence Road
Request:
• To allow an existing accessory structure horse run shed to remain in front of the primary single-family home. (Sec. 64-416(i))
b. V23-14, 13790 Birmingham Highway
Request:
• To allow a proposed home addition to encroach the 25-foot side setback requirement by 6-feet on the eastern side of the property. (Sec. 64-416(c)(1))
c. V23-15, 14745 Wood Road
Request(s):
• Part 1: To allow an existing barn to encroach into the 100-foot building setback for housing animals by 98.9 feet toward the northern side property line, and 77.6 feet toward the rear property line. (Sec. 64-415, (a) (4) a))
• Part 2: To allow an existing accessory structure shed to encroach the 25-foot side setback on the northern side of the property by 20.8 feet (Sec. 64-416(c)(1)), and encroach the 50-foot rear setback by 45.9 feet. (Sec. 64-416(d))
• Part 3: To allow an existing accessory structure shed to encroach the 25-foot side setback requirement by 19.3 feet on northern side of the property. (Sec. 64-416(c)(1))