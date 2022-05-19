 Skip to main content
Alpharetta

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, June 2, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 20, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. CLUP-22-02/Z-22-06/V-22-10 3973 Webb Bridge Road

Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning and variance to allow for the construction of 4 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on 5.66 acres. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Public, Institutional, Education’ to ‘Low Density Residential’ and a rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to R-15 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential). A variance is requested to reduce stream buffers. The property is located at 3973 Webb Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1240 & 1247, 2nd District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.