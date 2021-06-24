NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, and on Zoom for the purpose of due process of the following:

ZBA 21-17: Mark and Gailynn McCarthy, homeowners at 1900 Walbury Drive, Dunwoody GA 30338, request a variance from Section 27-58 to allow the proposed lot coverage to exceed to the maximum.

ZBA 21-19: Ralph and Jacqueline Lloyd, homeowners at 1987 Winchelsea Court E, Dunwoody, GA 30338, request a variance from Section 27-58 to allow encroachment into the side and street setback and allow the proposed lot coverage to exceed to the maximum.

ZBA 21-20: Jared Thomas, homeowner at 1636 Arnaud Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338, requests a variance from Section 16-78 to allow a covered deck in the stream buffer.

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

    Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88074201939

Or iPhone one-tap:

    +13017158592,,88074201939# US (Washington DC)

    +13126266799,,88074201939# US (Chicago)

Or join by phone:

    Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

        US: +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 929 205 6099  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 669 900 6833

    Webinar ID: 880 7420 1939

    International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbtUVjUmci

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE DETERMINATION

On May 25, 2021 the Community Development Director approved an Administrative Permit to permit a 6-foot fence in a street setback, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 27-441, at 1174 Aurora Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

On May 28, 2021 the Community Development Director approved an Administrative Permit to permit a reduction of the rear building setback for the installation of a retaining wall, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 27-441, at 1328 Manget Way, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

On June 16, 2021 the Community Development Director approved an Administrative Permit to permit a reduction of the rear building setback for the installation of a retaining wall, pursuant to Zoning Ordinance Section 27-441, at 1497 Summerford Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

Any person aggrieved by the above decision may appeal within 30 days of the publication of this notice.

Load comments