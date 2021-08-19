City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time September 21, 2021
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V21-19, 15140 Hopewell Road
Request(s):
• To allow an existing residence to be located in the City of Milton’s 50-foot stream buffer and 75-foot impervious setback.
(Sec. 20-426(1) (2)).
b. V21-20, 12745 New Providence Road
Request(s):
• To reduce the front yard setback from 60 feet to 25 feet for a new house (Section 64-416(b)).
c. V21-21, 790 Landrum Road
Request(s):
• To allow an accessory structure not housing animals to be built in the front yard (Section 64-416(i)).
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.