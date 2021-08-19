City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time September 21, 2021

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V21-19, 15140 Hopewell Road

Request(s):

• To allow an existing residence to be located in the City of Milton’s 50-foot stream buffer and 75-foot impervious setback.

(Sec. 20-426(1) (2)).

b. V21-20, 12745 New Providence Road

Request(s):

• To reduce the front yard setback from 60 feet to 25 feet for a new house (Section 64-416(b)).

c. V21-21, 790 Landrum Road

Request(s):

• To allow an accessory structure not housing animals to be built in the front yard (Section 64-416(i)).

