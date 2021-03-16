CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, April 1, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 26, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-20-05/CU-20-09/V-20-14 Alcovy Condominiums 82/92 Thompson Street
Consideration of a rezoning from O-P (Office-Professional) and R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) to allow for the construction of 12 ‘For-Sale’ condominium units on 1.13 acres in the Downtown. A conditional use is requested to increase the residential density above 8 dwelling units per acre and a variance to allow a stream buffer encroachment. The property is located at 82 and 92 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. CU-21-03 Enriched Events/4150 Old Milton Parkway
Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Special Event Facility’ in a 5,520 square foot suite in The Shops at Old Milton. A conditional use is requested to allow a ‘Special Event Facility’ for Enriched Events. The property is located at 4150 Old Milton Parkway, Suites 212, 213, 214 and 215 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 90, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 26, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-21-06 Kairos/Thompson Street Flats Change to Condition of Zoning
Consideration of a request to change previous conditions of zoning to allow for a change from 12 ‘For-Sale’ condominium units to 10 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes. The property is located at 51 and 61 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. V-21-08 Blount/12570 Hopewell Road Gravel Driveway variance
Consideration of variance to allow a gravel driveway on a single-family detached lot. The property is located at 12570 Hopewell Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1125, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
