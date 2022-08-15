Notice of Public Hearing

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, September 1, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, September 19, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. CLUP-22-03/Z-22-11/V-22-20 Mid Broadwell Residential Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning and variances to allow for the construction of 23 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes and 20 ‘For-Sale townhomes on 10.77 acres. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from Commercial and Medium Density Residential to Medium Density Residential and a rezoning is requested from C-2 (General Commercial), O-I (Office-Institutional) and R-10M (Dwelling, ‘For-Rent’ or ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to R-4A/D (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Attached/Detached, Residential – Medium Density). Variances are requested to reduce the minimum width of townhomes, reduce front setbacks along internal streets, reduce rear setback, increase maximum coverage by principal buildings and reduce an undisturbed buffer. The property is located at 510 Mid Broadwell Road and 0 Broadwell Road Rear and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1248 & 1249, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. PH-22-10 Unified Development Code (UDC) Text Amendment – Banner Signs Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code related to banner signs and allowing the Director of Community Development to approve an extension to the period of time that a business may display a banner sign when the business has frontage on a road that is under construction.
c. PH-22-12 Brookside Small Area Plan Consideration of a resolution to adopt the Brookside Small Area Plan.
d. Z-22-13/V-22-25 Grand Communities/2325 Old Milton Parkway Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for the construction of 24 ‘For-Sale townhomes on approximately 6.15 acres. A rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) and R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) and variances are requested to reduce stream buffers, allow some townhomes to be front loaded, modify streetscape standards, and reduce undisturbed buffers. The property is located at 2325 Old Milton Parkway, 0 Norcross Street, and 210 Norcross Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
