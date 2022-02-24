City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. BZA20214331 – 1335 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD
The Applicant, Laura Nix, is requesting a Stream Buffer Variance
for 1335 Old Riverside Road Rd., Land Lot 574.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor