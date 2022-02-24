 Skip to main content
Roswell

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. BZA20214331 – 1335 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD

The Applicant, Laura Nix, is requesting a Stream Buffer Variance

for 1335 Old Riverside Road Rd., Land Lot 574.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson - Mayor