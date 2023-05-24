 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 64 ZONING OF THE CITY CODE

Milton RZ23-02/03

RZ23-02 – A text amendment with respect to notification requirements for various types of land use permits and variance requests and other procedural updates to comply with latest amendment to Georgia state Zoning Procedures Law in Chapter 64, Zoning of the City of Milton City Code.

RZ23-03 – A text amendment with respect to the following alcohol related uses of Limited Food Service Restaurant and Limited Tap Establishment within Chapter 64, Zoning of the City of Milton City Code.

Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, June 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540