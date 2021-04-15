CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning

Commission on Thursday, May 6, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the

Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

This item will be forwarded to City Council for consideration on Monday,

November 15, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall

Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. MP-21-03/CU-21-05 ADVANCED RECOVERY SYSTEMS, LLC

DRUG REHABILITATION CENTER

Consideration of a master plan amendment and conditional use

TO ALLOW A 62-BED DRUG REHABILITATION CENTER for

Advanced Recovery Systems, LLC. A master plan amendment

is requested to the Southfund Master Plan to add ‘Congregate

Housing, Assisted Living Facility’ as a conditional use in Pod D. A

conditional use is requested to allow ‘Congregate Housing, Assisted

Living Facility’ for Advanced Recovery Systems, LLC. The zoning

classification of the property is O-I (Office-Institutional) subject to

the Southfund Master Plan Pod D. The property is located at 11725

Pointe Place and is legally described as being located in Land Lot

550, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred

fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign

contribution report with the Community Development Department. The

complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the

office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Load comments