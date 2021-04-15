CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning
Commission on Thursday, May 6, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the
Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
This item will be forwarded to City Council for consideration on Monday,
November 15, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall
Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-21-03/CU-21-05 ADVANCED RECOVERY SYSTEMS, LLC
DRUG REHABILITATION CENTER
Consideration of a master plan amendment and conditional use
TO ALLOW A 62-BED DRUG REHABILITATION CENTER for
Advanced Recovery Systems, LLC. A master plan amendment
is requested to the Southfund Master Plan to add ‘Congregate
Housing, Assisted Living Facility’ as a conditional use in Pod D. A
conditional use is requested to allow ‘Congregate Housing, Assisted
Living Facility’ for Advanced Recovery Systems, LLC. The zoning
classification of the property is O-I (Office-Institutional) subject to
the Southfund Master Plan Pod D. The property is located at 11725
Pointe Place and is legally described as being located in Land Lot
550, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred
fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign
contribution report with the Community Development Department. The
complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the
office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
