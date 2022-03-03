City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
The Following Items Will Be Considered By The Planning Commission At A Public Hearing On Tuesday March 15, 2022 At 7:00 PM In The Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT
The Planning Commission Shall Make Recommendations to the Proposed Text Amendment to Amend the Unified Development Code By Modifying Article 4, Corridor and Nodes Districts, Section 4.5.2, Use Table and Article 13, Section 13.4.3, Who Can Submit an Application.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor