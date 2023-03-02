City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor
The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at a public hearing on Tuesday March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. UDC Text Amendment
This is a text amendment to the Unified Development Code
regarding changes that the State of Georgia has made to the
Zoning Procedures Law.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two
hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign
contribution report with the Community Development Department. The
complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City
Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &
Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or
planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.