City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson - Mayor

The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at a public hearing on Tuesday March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. UDC Text Amendment

This is a text amendment to the Unified Development Code

regarding changes that the State of Georgia has made to the

Zoning Procedures Law.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two

hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign

contribution report with the Community Development Department. The

complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City

Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &

Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or

planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.