City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
The Following Items Will Be Considered By The Planning Commission At A Public Hearing On Tuesday May 17, 2022 At 7:00 PM In The Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. RZ 20215342 & CV 20215343 – 1340 WOODSTOCK ROAD &
11450 BOWEN ROAD
The Applicant, Track West Partners, is requesting a rezoning
from CIV (Civic) to PV (Parkway Village) with the following concurrent variances at 1340 Woodstock Road and 11450 Bowen Road, Land Lot: 182.
1. Placement of a drive-thru within the build-to-zone
2. Reduce the Build-to-zone requirement for the minimum percentage of lot width along Bowen Road
3. Reduce the Build-to-zone requirement for the minimum percentage of lot width along Woodstock Road.
4. Reduce the building setback along Woodstock Road from 50 feet to 40 feet.
5. To allow parking within the 50 foot setback along Woodstock Road.
6. To allow more than 8 parking spaces between landscape islands in a row of 9 and a row of 11 in two specific locations.
b. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT
Text amendment to the Unified Development Code (UDC) regarding Articles 3,4,5,6 and 7 to update the use tables regarding multi-family.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com
Randy Knighton, City Administrator
Kurt Wilson, Mayor