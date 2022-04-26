City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
The Following Items Will Be Considered By The Mayor And City Council At A Public Hearing On Monday May 9, 2022 At 7:00 PM In The Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. RZ 20220963– 1400 Hembree Road
The Applicant, Dillard Sellers LLC, is requesting a rezoning
from IL (Light Industrial) to IX (Industrial Flex) for medical office use at 1400 Hembree Road, Land Lot: 601.
b. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT –SECOND READING
Text Amendment to Amend the Unified Development Code By Modifying Article 4, Corridor and Nodes Districts, Section 4.5.2, Use Table and Article 13, Section 13.4.3, Who Can Submit an Application.
c. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT- FIRST READING
Text amendment to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to Article 14, Definitions, Section 14.2, Defined Terms.
d. CIE AND STWP – ANNUAL UPDATE
Annual Update to the Short Term Work Program and Capital Improvement Element.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
Randy Knighton, City Administrator
Kurt Wilson, Mayor