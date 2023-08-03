CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, August 21, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-23-16 City of Alpharetta Capital Improvement Element (CIE)
Consideration of a resolution authorizing transmittal of the Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Improvement Element and Annual Report.
b. CLUP-23-02/Z-23-06/V-23-07 North Main Street Townhomes
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning, and variances to allow for the construction of 16 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 2.28 acres. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Commercial’ to ‘High Density Residential’ and a rezoning is requested from C-2 (General Commercial) to R-8A/D (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Attached/Detached Residential). Variances are requested to reduce setbacks, reduce undisturbed buffers, and reduce lot width. The property is located at 0 State Highway 9 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1124, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.