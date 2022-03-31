City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

The Following Items Will Be Considered By The Planning Commission At A Public Hearing On Tuesday April 19, 2022 At 7:00 PM In The Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. RZ 20220963– 1400 Hembree Road

The Applicant, Dillard Sellers LLC, is requesting a rezoning

from IL (Light Industrial) to IX (Industrial Flex) for medical office use at 1400 Hembree Road, Land Lot: 601.

b. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT

Consideration of a text amendment to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to Article 14, Definitions, Section 14.2, Defined Terms.

c. CIE AND STWP – ANNUAL UPDATE

Annual Update to the Short Term Work Program and Capital Improvement Element.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com

Randy Knighton, City Administrator

Kurt Wilson, Mayor