CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, October 5, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 23, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-23-11 Ocee Place
Consideration of a rezoning to allow for 2 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached lots on 2.5 acres. A rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential). The property is located at 4050 Kimball Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 79, 80 and 93, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 16, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. V-23-17 Alpharetta Hotel Holdings/12140 Morris Road
Consideration of a variance to allow for the construction of a 5-story, 148-room hotel on 0.6 acres. A variance is requested to Unified Development Code (UDC) Section 1.4 Definitions to amend the definition of ‘Hotel’ to allow up to 49 hotel rooms to be corporate serviced residences with stays of up to 1 year. The property is located at 12140 Morris Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1262, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday, October 19, 2023 commencing at 5:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. V-23-23 550 Ebley Place
Consideration of a variance to allow for a swimming pool on a single-family residential lot. A variance is requested to Unified Development Code (UDC) Subsection 2.3.3(B) Accessory Uses and Structures, Swimming Pools to reduce the rear setback from 20’ to 10’. The property is located at 550 Ebley Place and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 41, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.