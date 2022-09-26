Notice of Public Hearing

The following items will be considered by the Mayor and City Council at a public hearing on Tuesday October 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT (SECOND READING) Text amendment to the Unified Development Code (UDC) regarding Section 6.5.2, Use Table for Self- Service Storage Use.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
