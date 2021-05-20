THE CITY OF DUNWOODY, GEORGIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody City Council will meet on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:
Consideration of a new sign ordinance to replace Chapter 20 – Signs and other parts of the Code of the City of Dunwoody
This meeting is also being held electronically pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 50-14-1(g).
To join via Zoom please use the following:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:
Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88480543799
Or join by phone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 884 8054 3799
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keIPE6MfsI
