Roswell

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. BZA20220671 – 8514 Holcomb Bridge Road

The Applicant, Tire Discounters, Inc., is requesting a 10% Reduction to the Build To Zone 60 % Facade Requirement.

Land Lot 878.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com

Randy Knighton, City Administrator

Kurt Wilson, Mayor