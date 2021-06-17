City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time July 20, 2021
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V21-11, 14779 Wood Road (Administratively deferred from last month)
Request(s):
• To allow an accessory structure housing animals to be located less than 100 feet from the property line. (Sec. 64-415, (a) (4) a.)
b. V21-13, 2255 Dinsmore Road
Request(s):
• To reduce the front yard setback from 60 feet to 23 feet for an existing house. (Sec. 64-416 (b))
• To reduce the side yard setback (west property line) from25 feet to 17 feet for the existing house. (Sec. 64-416 (c)(1))
c. V21-14, 2275 Dinsmore Road
Request(s):
• To reduce the front yard setback from 60 feet to 45 feet for an existing house (Sec. 64-416 (b)).
d. V21-15, 2540 Hopewell Road
Request(s):
• To reduce the setback of building housing animals, from 100 feet to 35 feet along east property line. (Sec. 64-415 (a)(9))
• To reduce the setback of the existing fence (pen/ run), from 200 feet to 10 feet along east property line. (Sec. 64-415 (a) (9))
• To allow the existing gazebo to remain as shown on the site plan received by the Community Development Department May 24,2021. (Sec. 64-1142 (b) (4))
