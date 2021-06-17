City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time July 20, 2021

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V21-11, 14779 Wood Road (Administratively deferred from last month)

Request(s):

• To allow an accessory structure housing animals to be located less than 100 feet from the property line. (Sec. 64-415, (a) (4) a.)

b. V21-13, 2255 Dinsmore Road

Request(s):

• To reduce the front yard setback from 60 feet to 23 feet for an existing house. (Sec. 64-416 (b))

• To reduce the side yard setback (west property line) from25 feet to 17 feet for the existing house. (Sec. 64-416 (c)(1))

c. V21-14, 2275 Dinsmore Road

Request(s):

• To reduce the front yard setback from 60 feet to 45 feet for an existing house (Sec. 64-416 (b)).

d. V21-15, 2540 Hopewell Road

Request(s):

• To reduce the setback of building housing animals, from 100 feet to 35 feet along east property line. (Sec. 64-415 (a)(9))

• To reduce the setback of the existing fence (pen/ run), from 200 feet to 10 feet along east property line. (Sec. 64-415 (a) (9))

• To allow the existing gazebo to remain as shown on the site plan received by the Community Development Department May 24,2021. (Sec. 64-1142 (b) (4))

